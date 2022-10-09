Capital One Financial Weighs in on SM Energy’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%.

SM has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of SM stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $16,225,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,118,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

