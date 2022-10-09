Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.27

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 10464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,559,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,284,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,419,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 364,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,891,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,905,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.