CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. Citigroup cut their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

