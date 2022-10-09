CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,764 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $100,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of CNC opened at $74.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.