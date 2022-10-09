CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE IPG opened at $26.47 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.