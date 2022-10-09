CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,667,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 27,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

