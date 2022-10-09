CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.61.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

