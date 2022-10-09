CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $334,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock opened at $273.20 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

