CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hess by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after buying an additional 2,669,913 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,818,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,947,000 after buying an additional 1,111,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $128.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.26. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $131.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Several analysts have commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.85.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

