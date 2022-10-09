CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $402,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Baidu by 4.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Baidu by 7.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $120.44 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average is $134.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baidu Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.87.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.