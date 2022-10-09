CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $402,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Baidu by 4.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Baidu by 7.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $120.44 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average is $134.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.