CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of JD.com stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JD.com Profile
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
