CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,068 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 4.3 %

TROW stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.98. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

