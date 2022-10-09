CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) by 110.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AgileThought worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AgileThought in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in AgileThought by 9.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AgileThought by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgileThought Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIL opened at $4.50 on Friday. AgileThought, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGIL. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 24,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $106,301.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 975,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,847 shares of company stock worth $221,903. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AgileThought Profile

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

