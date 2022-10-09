CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.82. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

