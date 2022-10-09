CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WMB opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

