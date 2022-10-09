CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Coupang by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Performance

Coupang stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. CLSA lowered shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.