Captain Inu (CPTINU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,170.00

Captain Inu (CPTINU) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Captain Inu has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Captain Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Captain Inu has a total market capitalization of $326,854.69 and $10,170.00 worth of Captain Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Captain Inu Token Profile

Captain Inu launched on December 1st, 2021. Captain Inu’s total supply is 634,959,999,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 634,960,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Captain Inu is https://reddit.com/r/captaininu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Captain Inu’s official Twitter account is @captaininutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Captain Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@captaininu. Captain Inu’s official website is captaininu.com.

Buying and Selling Captain Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Captain Inu (CPTINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Captain Inu has a current supply of 634,959,999,999,998 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Captain Inu is 0 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://captaininu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Captain Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Captain Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Captain Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

