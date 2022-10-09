Carbon Seed (CARBON) Reaches One Day Volume of $13,689.00

Carbon Seed (CARBON) traded up 67% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Carbon Seed has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. One Carbon Seed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon Seed has a market capitalization of $226.09 and $13,689.00 worth of Carbon Seed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Carbon Seed Token Profile

Carbon Seed (CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2022. Carbon Seed’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for Carbon Seed is carbonseed.io. Carbon Seed’s official message board is medium.com/@carbonseed. Carbon Seed’s official Twitter account is @co2seed and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carbon Seed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon Seed (CARBON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Carbon Seed has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Carbon Seed is 0.0000063 USD and is up 17.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carbonseed.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Seed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon Seed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon Seed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

