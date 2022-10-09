Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.94

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.94 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 46.71 ($0.56). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.53), with a volume of 418,449 shares changing hands.

Card Factory Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of £149.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.15.

Insider Activity

In other Card Factory news, insider Kristian Lee purchased 78,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £42,326.82 ($51,144.06).

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, balloons, and gifts. It also provides cards for various occasions; and online personalized cards and gifts.

