CareCoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $994,626.97 (CARES)

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, CareCoin has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. One CareCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CareCoin has a market capitalization of $994,626.97 and approximately $64,522.00 worth of CareCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CareCoin Token Profile

CareCoin’s genesis date was March 30th, 2022. CareCoin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. CareCoin’s official Twitter account is @carecoinfamily. CareCoin’s official website is www.projectcarecoin.com.

CareCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CareCoin (CARES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CareCoin has a current supply of 60,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CareCoin is 0 USD and is up 7,531.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.projectcarecoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CareCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CareCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CareCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

