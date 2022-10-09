CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.18.

CarGurus Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CARG opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.66. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in CarGurus by 10.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 28.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

