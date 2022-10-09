Carillonium finance (CAROM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Carillonium finance has traded down 92% against the dollar. One Carillonium finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carillonium finance has a market capitalization of $7,534.21 and $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carillonium finance Token Profile

Carillonium finance was first traded on April 12th, 2021. Carillonium finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium. The official website for Carillonium finance is carillonium.finance.

Carillonium finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Carillonium finance (CAROM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Carillonium finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://carillonium.finance/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carillonium finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carillonium finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carillonium finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

