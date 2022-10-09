carVertical (CV) Price Up 2% This Week

carVertical (CV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 2% against the dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1,790.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @carvertical_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is https://reddit.com/r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

According to CryptoCompare, “carVertical (CV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. carVertical has a current supply of 9,835,745,291.659302 with 7,625,478,191.712701 in circulation. The last known price of carVertical is 0.00018357 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $72,268.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carvertical.com/investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

