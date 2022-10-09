CashHand (CHND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,606.00

CashHand (CHND) traded up 72.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. CashHand has a market capitalization of $163.87 and approximately $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CashHand has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00143065 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Mirai (MIRAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CashHand
Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.