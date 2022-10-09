Casper Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.80 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $379.29 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,203,986,647 coins and its circulating supply is 10,411,322,702 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,202,432,139 with 10,409,878,173 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03484768 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $14,543,032.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

