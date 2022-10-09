Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.88.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Catalent has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $140.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

