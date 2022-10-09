CatBonk Price Tops $0.0000 (CABO)

CatBonk (CABO) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One CatBonk token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CatBonk has a market cap of $238,627.99 and $16,314.00 worth of CatBonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CatBonk has traded 62.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CatBonk Profile

CatBonk was first traded on November 2nd, 2021. The Reddit community for CatBonk is https://reddit.com/r/cat_bonk. The official website for CatBonk is www.catbonk.com. CatBonk’s official Twitter account is @catbonk1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CatBonk

According to CryptoCompare, “CatBonk (CABO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CatBonk has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CatBonk is 0 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.catbonk.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CatBonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CatBonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CatBonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

