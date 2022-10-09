CateCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. CateCoin has a total market cap of $21.84 million and $615,279.00 worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CateCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CateCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CateCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CateCoin Profile

CateCoin launched on May 9th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 tokens. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @catecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club. The Reddit community for CateCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cateclub.

Buying and Selling CateCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CateCoin (CATE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CateCoin has a current supply of 88,512,220,866,224 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CateCoin is 0.00000067 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $887,316.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catecoin.club/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CateCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CateCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CateCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CateCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.