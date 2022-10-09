Ccore Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $12,573.19 and approximately $22.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore (CCO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ccore has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 1,699,999 in circulation. The last known price of Ccore is 0.00727427 USD and is up 38.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $75.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ccore.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

