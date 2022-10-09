CELEBPLUS (CELEB) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, CELEBPLUS has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. CELEBPLUS has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $1.92 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CELEBPLUS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CELEBPLUS Profile

CELEBPLUS’s genesis date was March 10th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 tokens. CELEBPLUS’s official website is celpl.io.

CELEBPLUS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CELEBPLUS (CELEB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. CELEBPLUS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CELEBPLUS is 0.01913238 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,951,400.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://celpl.io/.”

