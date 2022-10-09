Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.68.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.27. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

