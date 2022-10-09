Centaur (CNTR) Market Cap Reaches $351,136.09

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Centaur has a market cap of $351,136.09 and $186.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,657,291,666 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @officialcentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur (CNTR) is a cryptocurrency . Centaur has a current supply of 6,000,000,000 with 3,657,291,666 in circulation. The last known price of Centaur is 0.00009658 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $233.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cntr.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

