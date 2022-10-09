Centerra Gold Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.55.

CG stock opened at C$6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.56. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

