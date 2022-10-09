Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPF. StockNews.com lowered Central Pacific Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CPF opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

