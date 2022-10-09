CFX Quantum (CFXQ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $39,932.00

CFX Quantum (CFXQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, CFX Quantum has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One CFX Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CFX Quantum has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $39,932.00 worth of CFX Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CFX Quantum Token Profile

CFX Quantum’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. CFX Quantum’s total supply is 520,050,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The official website for CFX Quantum is token.cfxquantum.com. CFX Quantum’s official Twitter account is @cfxquantum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CFX Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/cfxquantum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CFX Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CFX Quantum (CFXQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. CFX Quantum has a current supply of 520,050,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CFX Quantum is 0.00419488 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,816.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://token.cfxquantum.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFX Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CFX Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CFX Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

