CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$127.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank set a C$130.00 price target on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

CGI stock opened at C$103.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$106.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.52. CGI has a 1-year low of C$95.45 and a 1-year high of C$116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

