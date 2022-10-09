Chain Estate DAO (CHES) Trading 34.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chain Estate DAO (CHES) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Chain Estate DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chain Estate DAO has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. Chain Estate DAO has a market cap of $53,019.69 and approximately $9,233.00 worth of Chain Estate DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chain Estate DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Chain Estate DAO

Chain Estate DAO’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Chain Estate DAO’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Chain Estate DAO’s official Twitter account is @chainestatedao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain Estate DAO is www.chainestate.finance.

Buying and Selling Chain Estate DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain Estate DAO (CHES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Chain Estate DAO has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chain Estate DAO is 0.00018588 USD and is down -27.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,128.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chainestate.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Estate DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Estate DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Estate DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Estate DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Estate DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.