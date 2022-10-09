Chainlist (CLIST) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chainlist (CLIST) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Chainlist has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlist has a market cap of $59,953.39 and $21,091.00 worth of Chainlist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlist token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chainlist Profile

Chainlist’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Chainlist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 720,000,000 tokens. Chainlist’s official Twitter account is @chainlistnfts and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlist’s official message board is chainlist.medium.com. The Reddit community for Chainlist is https://reddit.com/r/chainlistnfts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlist’s official website is chainlist.finance.

Chainlist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlist (CLIST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Chainlist has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chainlist is 0.0000825 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $167.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://chainlist.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

