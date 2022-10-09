ChainSwaps (CHAIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,096.00

ChainSwaps (CHAIN) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. ChainSwaps has a market cap of $267.45 and approximately $11,096.00 worth of ChainSwaps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainSwaps has traded 99.8% lower against the US dollar. One ChainSwaps token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChainSwaps Profile

ChainSwaps (CHAIN) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2022. ChainSwaps’ total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ChainSwaps is medium.com/@chainswaps. ChainSwaps’ official website is chainswaps.io. ChainSwaps’ official Twitter account is @chain_swaps.

ChainSwaps Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwaps (CHAIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ChainSwaps has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ChainSwaps is 0.00000731 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $101.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chainswaps.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainSwaps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainSwaps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainSwaps using one of the exchanges listed above.

