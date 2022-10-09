Charactbit (CHB) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50,309.98

Charactbit (CHB) traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Charactbit has a market cap of $50,309.98 and $10,713.00 worth of Charactbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Charactbit has traded 66.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Charactbit token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Charactbit

Charactbit launched on April 30th, 2022. Charactbit’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,389,511 tokens. Charactbit’s official Twitter account is @charactbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Charactbit is www.charactbit.com.

Charactbit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Charactbit (CHB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Charactbit has a current supply of 8,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Charactbit is 0.00037161 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $50.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.charactbit.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charactbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Charactbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Charactbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

