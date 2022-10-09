ChartEx (CHART) Market Cap Reaches $20,361.40

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One ChartEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $20,361.40 and approximately $7.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ChartEx Token Profile

ChartEx was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @chartexpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro.

ChartEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChartEx (CHART) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ChartEx has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 19,999,999.99999996 in circulation. The last known price of ChartEx is 0.00103829 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chartex.pro/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

