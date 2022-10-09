CheckerChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,863.00 (CHECKR)

CheckerChain (CHECKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, CheckerChain has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. CheckerChain has a market capitalization of $43,763.21 and $13,863.00 worth of CheckerChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheckerChain token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CheckerChain Token Profile

CheckerChain launched on January 18th, 2022. CheckerChain’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for CheckerChain is app.checkerchain.com. CheckerChain’s official Twitter account is @checker_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CheckerChain is https://reddit.com/r/checkerchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CheckerChain

According to CryptoCompare, “CheckerChain (CHECKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Elrond platform. CheckerChain has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CheckerChain is 0.00061396 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,426.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.checkerchain.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheckerChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheckerChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CheckerChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

