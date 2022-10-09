CheeseSwap (CHEESE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $113,521.49

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. CheeseSwap has a market cap of $113,521.49 and $10,249.00 worth of CheeseSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheeseSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CheeseSwap has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000404 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR FDN (EXMR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CheeseSwap Token Profile

CheeseSwap (CRYPTO:CHEESE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2021. CheeseSwap’s total supply is 99,499,999,000 tokens. CheeseSwap’s official website is cheeseswap.network. CheeseSwap’s official Twitter account is @cheese_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CheeseSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CheeseSwap (CHEESE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CheeseSwap has a current supply of 99,499,999,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CheeseSwap is 0.00000112 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $158.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheeseswap.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheeseSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheeseSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CheeseSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

