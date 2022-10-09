CherrySwap Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (CHE)

CherrySwap (CHE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One CherrySwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CherrySwap has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. CherrySwap has a market cap of $2.20 million and $648,930.00 worth of CherrySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CherrySwap’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. CherrySwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,599,365 tokens. CherrySwap’s official message board is cherryswapnet.medium.com. The official website for CherrySwap is www.cherryswap.net. CherrySwap’s official Twitter account is @cherryswapnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

