CHIBA INU Hits One Day Volume of $40,785.00 (CHIBA)

CHIBA INU (CHIBA) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. CHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $19,911.54 and approximately $40,785.00 worth of CHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHIBA INU token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CHIBA INU has traded up 137.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CHIBA INU alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CHIBA INU Profile

CHIBA INU’s launch date was December 25th, 2021. CHIBA INU’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. CHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @chiba_inu1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CHIBA INU is chibainu.xyz.

Buying and Selling CHIBA INU

According to CryptoCompare, “CHIBA INU (CHIBA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CHIBA INU has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CHIBA INU is 0.00211729 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chibainu.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.