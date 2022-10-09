Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

