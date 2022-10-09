Chihuahua (HUAHUA) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Chihuahua token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chihuahua has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Chihuahua has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and $107,310.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chihuahua Profile

Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 tokens. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chihuahua’s official website is www.chihuahua.wtf. The Reddit community for Chihuahua is https://reddit.com/r/chihuahuachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chihuahua

According to CryptoCompare, “Chihuahua (HUAHUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Chihuahua has a current supply of 103,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chihuahua is 0.00008093 USD and is up 10.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $105,213.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chihuahua.wtf/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chihuahua directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chihuahua should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chihuahua using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

