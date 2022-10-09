Chihuahua Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $107,310.00 (HUAHUA)

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Chihuahua token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chihuahua has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chihuahua has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $107,310.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chihuahua Token Profile

Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 tokens. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chihuahua is https://reddit.com/r/chihuahuachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chihuahua is www.chihuahua.wtf.

Buying and Selling Chihuahua

According to CryptoCompare, “Chihuahua (HUAHUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Chihuahua has a current supply of 103,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chihuahua is 0.00008093 USD and is up 10.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $105,213.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chihuahua.wtf/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chihuahua directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chihuahua should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chihuahua using one of the exchanges listed above.

