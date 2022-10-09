Chintai Price Up 11% This Week (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Chintai has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Chintai has a total market cap of $21.09 million and $12,602.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chintai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chintai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chintai Token Profile

Chintai launched on May 31st, 2018. Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 tokens. Chintai’s official website is chintai.io. The official message board for Chintai is chintaieos.medium.com. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @chintainetwork.

Buying and Selling Chintai

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai (CHEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chintai has a current supply of 998,842,584 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chintai is 0.02288049 USD and is up 20.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $41,278.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chintai.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chintai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chintai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chintai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.