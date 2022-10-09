Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,829.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,478.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,625.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,477.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

